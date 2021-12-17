Watch
Virus woes cancel Ohio St-Kentucky showdown, other games

Paul Vernon/AP
Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson is seen during an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Ohio State won 73-55. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Meechie Johnson
Posted at 7:08 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 19:08:50-05

Coronavirus concerns have forced the postponement of a number of college basketball games.

They include this weekend's showdown in Las Vegas between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic.

It’s unclear whether fourth-ranked UCLA’s game Saturday against North Carolina at the same tournament will also be impacted.

No. 16 Seton Hall also had its game against Iona at Madison Square Square Garden on Saturday canceled.

On the women’s side, No. 19 Kentucky’s nonconference game against Morgan State on Friday night has been postponed.

