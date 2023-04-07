Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman declares for 2023 NBA Draft, maintaining college eligibility

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Zips Men's Basketball star forward Enrique Freeman announced a major career step on Thursday, declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility to return to the Zips.

Freeman, the 6'7", 206 pound sophomore, posted the announcement on his Instagram, thanking his family, friends and Zips Nation for all of the support.

The decision comes after consulting with his coaching staff and loved ones, Freeman shared.

With the 2018 NCAA rule change, players can declare for the NBA Draft but can return to school if not selected.

If Freeman doesn't find himself selected by an NBA team this year, he will return for another season with the Zips.

The Cleveland native and sophomore this season, helped lead Akron to the Mid American Conference Championship game, ultimately falling to Kent State. Over the season, Freeman averaged 16.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

