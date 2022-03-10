Akron Zips Men's Basketball beats Buffalo 70-68 in MAC Tournament quarterfinals

CLEVELAND — MACtion is in full force as the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and in the first round, the University of Akron came out on top, beating Buffalo 70-68 in the quarterfinals round.

No. 4 seed Akron beat No. 5 Buffalo at the line with four seconds left in the game. Down one point, Zips sophomore guard Greg Tribble drew a foul. After hitting both of his free throws, Akron retook the lead and held on to it after a missed last-second shot by Buffalo.

Leading the Zips Thursday was sophomore Ali Ali who put up 19 points with three steals and an assist.

Jeff Harwell/Akron Athletics Akron's Ali Ali drives to the hoop in the 2022 MAC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals game against Buffalo.

Junior Xavier Castaneda notched 15 points and four assists while sophomore Mikal Dawson put up 14 points and sophomore Enrique Freeman scored 10.

With their win over Buffalo, the Zips advance to the semifinals. They'll take on No. 1 Toledo Rockets Friday at 5 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.