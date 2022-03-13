Akron Zips men's basketball team selected as No. 13 seed in NCAA Tournament

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zips men's basketball team learned what their seeding will be in their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013—earning the No. 13 seed and getting paired against a tough West Coast opponent.

Akron earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament on Saturday after beating rival Kent State in the MAC Championship finals.

On Sunday, the Zips learned they'd be seeded at No. 13 during the March Madness Selection Show.

Getting the No. 13 seed, the Zips are set to face the No. 4 UCLA Bruins in the first round of the tournament.

Akron and UCLA will travel to Portland, Oregon, set to go head-to-head at Moda Center on Thursday, March 17.

Click here for the full bracket.

