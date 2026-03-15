No. 12 seed Akron Zips heading to Tampa, FL to play No. 5 Texas Tech for 1st round of 2026 NCAA tournament

AKRON, Ohio — On Selection Sunday, the Akron Zips Men's Basketball team (No. 12) learned they will play the Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 4) in Tampa, Florida, in the first round of the 2026 NCAA March Madness Tournament on Friday.

This is the team's third consecutive year participating in the basketball tournament.

On Saturday night, the Zips beat the Toledo Rockets 79-76 at Rocket Arena, becoming the 2026 Mid-American Conference (MAC) Champions. Their win made them the first team in MAC history to win the title three years in a row.

Akron beats Toledo 79-76, winning 3rd straight MAC crown

The Zips battled through and punched their ticket into the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, their fourth bid in five years.

Last year, the team played in Portland, Oregon, for the first round, losing to Arizona 93-65.

Also set to play in the tournament is the Miami RedHawks Men's basketball team.

After an undefeated regular season, the RedHawks (No. 11) will take on the Southern Methodist University Mustangs (No. 11) in Dayton, Ohio, in the First Four on Wednesday— the first day of the tournament.

The winner of the game will take on the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 6) in Philadelphia on Friday.