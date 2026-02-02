Malone University lifts shelter-in-place alert; Canton Police say threat was a hoax

Malone University in Canton has lifted an alert after it earlier advised students to shelter in place due to a "credible threat." Canton Police later confirmed it was a hoax.

"You can resume normal activities. Canton Police believe the earlier threat was a hoax. Regardless of this, report anything suspicious to Campus Safety immediately. Canton Police will be patrolling campus as a precaution," said in a Facebook post.

Earlier Monday morning, the university posted the following message on its website:

"This is not a drill. Campus remains sheltered in place due to a credible threat. If you are off campus, please stay off campus. Additional details to come as we receive them."

We've reached out to the university and to Canton Police for more information about what prompted the initial alert.