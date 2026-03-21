Proud but disappointed: Akron Zips fans look ahead after Friday's loss against Texas Tech

AKRON, Ohio — Although the University of Akron’s men’s basketball team is done for the season, Akron Zips fans are hopeful they’ll be back once again.

“I thought we had a very good chance against Texas Tech,” said Tyler Lutz.

Friday’s final score is not what Lutz said he wanted to see.

“Texas Tech just shot the lights out. Nothing really Akron could do,” said Lutz.

But Lutz and Colin Feigel said they’re still proud.

“I was a little disappointed. But it was a great season nonetheless for sure,” said Feigel.

On Friday, the University of Akron’s men’s basketball team played its first-round Midwest Region game against Texas Tech and fell 91-71, which put an end to their time in the NCAA tournament.

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“At halftime, I definitely thought we were in it. I thought it was going to be close. But like he said, with how the way they shot the ball there was not much we could’ve done,” said Feigel.

As a freshman, Feigel said it’s been exciting to watch the team and experience their MAC Championship win in person.

“That was electric is what I would say for that. That was a great, great moment. I mean three-peat for the MAC. I definitely enjoyed it,” said Feigel.

Despite Friday’s loss, both fans said they’re feeling hopeful about the team’s future.

“Hope they can come back and win the MAC tournament again next year and make the tournament,” said Lutz.