University of Akron names Joe Moorhead new head football coach

AKRON, Ohio — The University of Akron has a new football head coach after naming Joe Moorhead as the replacement for recently fired coach Tom Arth.

Moorhead will return to the Zips after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Oregon, six total seasons as a head coach between Mississippi State and Fordham University.

From 2004-08, Moorhead was a member of the Zips coaching staff and served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Akron from 2006-08.

During his time coaching, Moorhead has been a play-caller for five programs that have won a conference championship, including Oregon in 2020, Penn State in 2016, Fordham in 2014, Connecticut in 2010 and Akron in 2005.

Among the players Moorhead has helped develop is New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, in addition to three other first-round picks and 20 total players selected in the last five NFL drafts.

"We are committed to fielding a championship-caliber football program at The University of Akron and I'm confident we have found the right leader at the right time to make good on that promise," said University of Akron President Gary L. Miller. "I believe Zips fans have been patient long enough and I have no doubt Joe will deliver winning football consistently to our community, in our world-class stadium, and throughout the season whether at home or on the road. Most importantly, Joe will teach and motivate our student-athletes to be the best version of themselves in the classroom, on the field and out in the Akron community."

Moorhead holds a 52-25 overall head coaching record and has earned accolades such as National Offensive Coordinator of the Year, AFCA Regional Co-Coach of the Year, Patriot League Coach of the Year and has been a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award and the Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year awards.

Akron was in need of a new head coach after firing Arth in November. Arth had gone 3-24 in more than two seasons with the Zips. Inside linebackers coach Oscar Rodriguez had served as the interim coach for the remainder of the season after Arth was fired.

After approval by the University of Akron Board of Trustees, Moorhead will be formally introduced to Zips Nation on Thursday, Dec. 9 in Akron. The press conference will be streamed live at 10 a.m. at GoZips.com.

