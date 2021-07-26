University of Akron once again offering free course on impact of law on equality

AKRON, Ohio — After seeing more than 5,000 registrants for the first course offered in 2020, the University of Akron is one again offering a free 12-week, live online course on the impact of the law on racial equality in the United States.

The Racial Equality and the Law course, taught by Brant Lee, J.D., professor and assistant dean for diversity and social justice initiatives at the School of Law, covers the historical role of law in regards to creating inequality and how its current role can worsen, maintain or help alleviate it.

The course will not be offered for credit to the general public but anyone is able to register for the course, not just University of Akron students.

Running from Sept. 1 until Nov. 17, the course will be scheduled each Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in registering for the free course must do so by Aug. 18.

To learn more and to register, click here.

RELATED: 12-week course, Racial Equality and the Law, free and open to the public at the University of Akron

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.