CSU men's basketball head coach takes new role at University of Missouri

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Head Coach Dennis Gates, who led the Vikings to two Horizon League Championships and back-to-back postseason appearances, has taken the role as men’s basketball head coach of the University of Missouri.

"It is bittersweet to leave Cleveland State University as the last three years consisted of incredible lifelong memories," Gates said in a news release on the school's website. "With the leadership of President Harland Sands, Athletic Director Scott Garrett and the entire administration, we accomplished championships in the classroom, on the court and in the community. Thank you to the Cleveland community for your unwavering support. Lastly, I want to thank the student-athletes and their families who believed in the vision I set forth and carried out the culture each and every day."

Considered an architect of one of the most successful stretches in the history of Cleveland State men’s basketball, Gates recently finished his third season as head coach. He led CSU to a 50-40 overall record, the program’s third NCAA tournament appearance and a spot in the 2022 National Invitational Tournament.

In his new move with the University of Missouri Tigers, Gates will be the program’s 20th head coach.

"After a comprehensive and efficient national search, during which we had the privilege of speaking with an impressive group of coaches, it became clear Coach Gates was what we needed in the next leader of our basketball program," Reed-Francois said. "He's smart, driven and focused on winning. He's a proven recruiter, a strong evaluator of talent, an innovative teacher of the game and has a unique enthusiasm and passion for his work and for his student athletes that draws people in. He shares our vision of where Mizzou basketball can and will go. It is our privilege to welcome Coach Gates, his wife Jocelyn, and their family to Mizzou."

CSU said a national search for the 17th head coach in the program’s history is underway.

