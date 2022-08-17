Documentary 'War on the Diamond' explores the story of Cleveland baseball player who died on the field

CLEVELAND — A new documentary film being released this fall explores the story of a Cleveland baseball player who died on the field, and the long-running rivalry the incident sparked.

"War on the Diamond" is about the rivalry between the then-Indians and the Yankees in the 1920s.

The movie follows Ray Chapman, who was the only baseball player to ever die from being hit by a pitch after being beaned in the head by Yankees pitcher Carl Mays in 1920.

That deadly pitch launched the Indians to their first World Series win and started a rivalry between the two teams.

Former Yankees player Jim Abbott, former Cleveland player Sandy Alomar Jr., Senator Sherrod Brown and more were interviewed for the documentary.

The documentary is based on the book "The Pitch that Killed" by Mike Sowell.

It won "Best Documentary" at the 2021 Boston Film Festival.

The movie is being directed by Cleveland native Andy Billman.

The movie will be released this fall. Watch the trailer below:

For more information, click here.

