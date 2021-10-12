Watch
Ex-NBA guard Smith makes tournament debut as college golfer

Gerry Broome/AP
North Carolina A&T's J.R. Smith hits from a bunker on the 17th hole during the first round of the Phoenix Invitational golf tournament in Burlington, N.C., Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Smith, who spent 16 years in the NBA made his college golfing debut in the tournament hosted by Elon. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 8:05 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 20:05:46-04

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Former NBA guard J.R. Smith had made his tournament debut as a 36-year-old freshman golfer for North Carolina A&T.

Smith played two rounds at the Phoenix Invitational hosted by Elon.

He shot a 12-over-par 83 in Round 1 and a 7-over 78 in Round 2.

Smith had skipped college to go to the NBA in 2004. He won two championships in the NBA.

The second came with the Los Angeles Lakers exactly one year earlier.

Smith says he was nervous about his debut but was proud to represent the Aggies from the Historically Black College or University in Greensboro.

