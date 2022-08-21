Watch Now
Fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer returns to college football

National champion at Florida, Ohio State to rejoin Fox pregame show this fall
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Meyer is returning to Fox's “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. Fox announced Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that Meyer would rejoin the show he was part of for its first two seasons. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong File)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 10:35:30-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — Urban Meyer is returning to college football.

The fired Jacksonville Jaguars coach will rejoin Fox this fall for its college football coverage, the network announced Friday.

Meyer will reunite with sportscaster Rob Stone, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and former Southern California Heisman Trophy winners Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart for Fox's "Big Noon Football" pregame show, which will hit the road for the first time beginning this season.

After resigning as Ohio State's coach after the 2018 season, Meyer worked as an analyst on the show in 2019 and 2020.

Meyer was hired to coach the Jaguars in 2021 but lasted just 13 games before he was fired in December after making headlines for a series of off-the-field controversies.

The 58-year-old won two national championships while at Florida and led the Buckeyes to the very first national title of the College Football Playoff era.

Meyer will return to the sideline Sept. 1 for Penn State at Purdue.

