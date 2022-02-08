DeWine declares Super Bowl Sunday to be 'Cincinnati Bengals Day'

One day after renaming state parks throughout Ohio after key Bengals players, Gov. Mike DeWine's Bengals spirit remains unquelled; On Tuesday he followed up by announcing that Super Bowl Sunday will be recognized as "Cincinnati Bengals Day."

Overlooking the missed opportunity to call it "Cincinnati Bengals Dey" instead, the Springfield, Ohio native has shown his orange and black pride as the Bengals have fought their way through the playoffs and onto one of the grandest stages in American football.

DeWine has been a longtime season ticketholder and fan of the Bengals and Reds alike, often citing his roots in southwest Ohio.

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. It's the first time the Bengals have made an appearance in a Super Bowl in 33 years.

The official declaration for Cincinnati Bengals Day: