Joe Burrow's father, mother deliver game ball to Athens pizza restaurant

ATHENS, Ohio — A Bengals game ball made its way outside of Cincinnati Thursday night, when Joe Burrow's mother and father surprised customers and staff at Courtside Pizza in Athens, Ohio.

This was the first ever Bengals game ball to be delivered to a business outside the city of Cincinnati since the tradition began last season.

Jimmy Burrow gave a quick speech before wife Robin lead the crowd in a WHO DEY chant.

"The mantra, for now, is they gotta play us. And the Bills definitely have to play us this week," Jimmy said while holding the ball. "We love Athens, we love Ohio, we love the Bengals and we love all the people, our friends and the people like you guys that show up tonight."

The bar shared the exciting moment on Instagram.

Burrow grew up in the small town of Athens. He graduated from Athens High School and started his college career at OSU before transferring to LSU. He was drafted by the Bengals first overall in 2020.

The Bengals play the Bills this Sunday in Buffalo at 3 p.m.

The matchup carries extra significance since the teams' game four weeks ago was canceled after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium after going into cardiac arrest.

