How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft on TV and online

CLEVELAND — Round 1 of the NFL Draft, live from Las Vegas, kicks off Thursday night at 8. Here’s how you can watch on TV and online.

When can I watch the 2022 NFL Draft?

Round 1 takes place on Thursday, April 28, beginning at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 29 beginning at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4 to 7 will be held on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 12 p.m.

Where can I watch the draft?

On TV

Before the NFL Draft Thursday night, News 5 is airing the Browns Countdown Draft Special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Then at 8 p.m., the NFL Draft Round 1 will air on ABC, locally on our station, News 5 Cleveland, which is Channel 5.1 over-the-air with a digital antenna and Channel 5 on local cable and satellite systems.

The NFL Draft is also airing on ESPN beginning at 8 p.m.

Streaming

You can watch the 2022 NFL Draft online in several locations:

On ABC.com or on the ABC App – note that you will be required to sign in with a cable or satellite provider to watch live TV here.

On ESPN.com, ESPN+ and the ESPN app – these options will also require an ESPN subscription or cable/satellite credentials.

On the NFL Network and the NFL App, which requires an NFL Network subscription or TV provider login.

On Hulu with Live TV and other streaming services that offer live local channels.

On services including Fubo TV and Sling TV, both of which offer free trial periods.

When will the Browns get picks?

The Browns gave up their 13th pick in Round 1 to the Houston Texans as part of an exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Browns’ first pick is the 44th overall pick of the draft, during Round 2. Next is the 78th pick during Round 3, followed by the 99th pick in Round 3, as a special compensatory selection.

Browns then have the 118th pick in Round 4, the 202nd pick in Round 6, and finally the 223rd pick and 246th pick in Round 7.

See a full round-by-round list of every pick in this year's draft here.

