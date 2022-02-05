Former Browns executive Sashi Brown leaves basketball role, becomes Ravens president

BALTIMORE — Former Cleveland Browns executive and de facto general manager Sashi Brown has landed a new gig in the National Football League after spending the last three years working as a basketball executive—and he's headed to a divisional rival.

Brown has been hired as the president of the Baltimore Ravens, taking over the role for Dick Cass, who announced his retirement after 18 years with the team.

From 2013 to 2017, Brown was the executive vice president of football operations with the Browns, overseeing scouting, roster management and salary cap as well as developing the strategy of the team both in the short and long-term, working closely with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam.

In his role with the Browns, Brown also served as a de facto general manager and was responsible for drafting some of the players still on the roster, including Myles Garrett, David Njoku and Rashard Higgins, while also handling the strategy of managing draft picks, some of which would go on to result in Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward and Baker Mayfield.

The Browns fired Brown before the end of the 2017 season and in 2019, he was hired as the president of Monumental Basketball and the special advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment where he oversaw the operations of the Wizards and Mystics.

Brown is expected to join the Ravens in March, with his role as Ravens president becoming effective on April 1. He'll join Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manager and executive vice president Eric DeCosta, and head coach John Harbaugh in leading one of Cleveland's AFC North division rivals in the 2022-23 season.

