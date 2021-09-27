Former Browns WR Josh Gordon signing with Chiefs after 6th suspension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is making his return to the National Football League after his sixth suspension and is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

Gordon, 30, had been conditionally reinstated after a suspension for violating the substance abuse policy while with the Seattle Seahawks last season, but the league rescinded the reinstatement after Gordon broke the conditional terms.

The receiver has battled substance abuse for his entire career, receiving his fifth substance abuse suspension in December of 2019 and his sixth suspension overall since 2013.

Gordon was taken in the second round of the 2012 Supplemental Draft by the Browns and was a standout receiver in the league. But the following year, Gordon received his first suspension for violating the substance abuse policy. He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons under suspension and played in six total games between 2017 and 2018 with the Browns before being traded to the Patriots.

With the Patriots, Gordon played in 11 games and remained in New England until sustaining a knee injury and being placed on injured reserve. He was waived from IR and claimed by the Seahawks, playing in five games before being suspended and missing the entire 2020 season.

The NFL approved Gordon's reinstatement this summer and he embarks on a new journey with the Chiefs.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Gordon will be signed to the practice squad until he's ready to be on the active roster.

The #Chiefs are signing Josh Gordon to their practice squad, with the goal of elevating him at some point when he gets up to speed. https://t.co/geRMdcLsR5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.