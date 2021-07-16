Former Glenville, Ohio State star Ted Ginn Jr. announces retirement from NFL after 14-year career

CLEVELAND — Former Glenville High School and Ohio State University football standout Ted Ginn Jr. has announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

"It was a hard decision, but it was one that had to be made," Ginn said.

Ginn held a press conference at Glenville, where he starred from 2001 until 2004. He was the No. 2 recruit in the country coming out of high school. He then went on to star at Ohio State as a wide receiver and return specialist for three seasons before entering the 2007 NFL Draft where he was selected ninth overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Ginn said the decision to retire was a personal one he made so he could have more time with his family.

"I've been gone 20 years, not being able to have some of the joys that you're supposed to have as a man —being able to enjoy your parents, being able to enjoy your kids, your wife and just yourself," he said. "I dedicated my life and my time to football, my entire life until now."

The Cleveland native bounced around the NFL for fourteen seasons, spending time with the Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. In his career, Ginn totaled 193 games and scored 41 total touchdowns. Ginn was best known for his excellence as a kick and punt returner. The speedster was routinely mentioned as one of the best in the league in the return game and scored seven total return touchdowns throughout his career.

"I dedicated my life and my time to football, my entire life until now," Ginn said. "Being able to go out peacefully and on a joy is all I wanted to be."

Last season, Ginn played in just six games for the Bears, totaling three catches for 40 yards while also handling the punt return duties for Chicago.

"For me to come to terms with myself is the biggest outcome," Ginn said. "It made me. It made me a man. It made me who I am. This game created me."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.