Fueled by football, October was Ohio's second-biggest sports betting month with $746 million wagered

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s love of football is reflected in the latest sports betting revenue figures released Thursday by the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

The first full month of NFL and college football, along with the MLB Playoffs, saw more than $746 million wagered. That is second only to the $1.1 billion wagered in January, the first month for legalized sports betting in the state.

It knocked out of the second spot — the $737 million we saw wagered in March during NCAA March Madness.

October’s $746 million was nearly double the $378 million we saw wagered in August before football’s launch. It was also up 8% over September, which had only three Sundays of NFL games compared to October’s five.

Even though more money was wagered in October, taxable revenue, or the money left after all winning bets are paid, was down about 1.5% at $80.5 million.

Of all sports bets wagered, 97% were placed online, with DraftKings and FanDuel continuing to dominate the market, accounting for over a half billion dollars in wagers combined between them.

Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse actually paid out $734,593 in winnings, $100,000 more than the $634,089 it took in wagers.