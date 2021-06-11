Garfield Heights native, Vikings rookie AJ Rose hosting free youth football camp in hometown

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights native AJ Rose was signed by the Minnesota Vikings in May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Kentucky, but just because he's playing out of state doesn't mean he's forgotten his roots.

On Saturday, June 26, Rose will be back in his hometown to host a free youth football camp at the place he got his start in the game he's made his career—Garfield Heights High School.

Children ages 6-14 will participate in various drills and competition and given tips to perfect their craft while keeping their bodies healthy.

Rose's inaugural youth football camp will be fully staffed by current and former athletes and Garfield Heights High School coaching staff.

Guests from the NFL, NCAA, and OHSAA will be in attendance to speak with the children, guiding them in sports, school and life with motivational stories and advice.

“Coming back home and hosting my first camp has always been a dream of mine. I’m thankful for the Garfield community for allowing me to come back and make an immediate impact on my community. Without the support, none of this would be possible," Rose said.

A total of 100 children will be in attendance and will receive t-shirts, refreshments and prizes during the day.

“It means a lot that 100 kids will attend this camp, especially in the climate that we’re in. It will be a fun and safe event; please bring your skills,” said Reginald Flowers, founder of Overtime Sports Group.

