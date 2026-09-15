Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Cleveland Browns host 28th-annual Taste of the Browns

CLEVELAND — For the 28th year, The Cleveland Browns hosted many of Northeast Ohio's top chefs, restaurants and dessert and beverage purveyors for the 2026 installment of the Taste of the Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Event co-chair and recently-retired Browns star Joel Bitonio joined current Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger as the night's honorary hosts.

More than 40 companies packed the Browns' home stadium to donate their time, talent and delectable presentations.

Over the course of their nearly three decade partnership, the Taste of the Browns has raised enough money to provide more than 13 million meals for the Northeast Ohio community.

The 2026 Taste of the Browns achieved its target goal, raising more than $400,000.