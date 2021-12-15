Greater Cleveland Sports Awards being held on March 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND — Greater Cleveland Sports Awards will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the return of the in-person event, Cleveland’s sports scene will gather for a night to celebrate the athletic achievements in Northeast Ohio from high school stars to professional athletes.

The sports awards are also a fundraiser for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Award nominations will be selected in the following categories:

Male High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Female High School Athlete of the Year presented by University Hospitals Sports Medicine

Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year presented by H. Jack's Plumbing & Heating Co. "The Super Plumber!"

Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year presented by H. Jack's Plumbing & Heating Co. "The Super Plumber!"

Professional Athlete of the Year presented by Bally Sports Ohio

Sports Development Award presented by Citizen

Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Union Home Mortgage

Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Courage Award

Best Moment in Cleveland Sports presented by JACK Entertainment

Guests will enjoy a cocktail hour in the atrium building along with a silent auction. Following the hour, guests will head to their seats for refreshments and drinks and the awards program.

Group tickets are available for purchase with prices ranging from $4,000 to $11,500 and guarantee purchaser 10 seats, a cocktail hour, refreshments during the show and the after-party.

Individual tickets will be available starting in January for $350.

Click here for more info.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.