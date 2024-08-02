Hall of Fame Game terminated due to inclement weather

The Chicago Bears vs the Houston Texans game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame has been terminated due to inclement weather, according to a post on X by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game was terminated with 3:31 to play in the third quarter. The Hall of Fame Game was a part of Enshrinement Week.

At the time of the termination, the Bears were winning 21 to 17.

The game kicked off the National Football League's 105th season.