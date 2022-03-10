Here are the finalists for the 22nd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND — The 22nd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards are set to take place on March 23, and as the event approaches the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has announced its finalists for five categories.

Local sports and media outlets, in addition to an awards committee, helped selected the finalists who have all been deemed outstanding athletes from Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark and Summit Counties—with categories for the high school, collegiate and professional level.

Here are the five categories and their finalists.

Female High School Athlete of the Year

Kathryn Randorf, Gilmour Academy, Volleyball

Lanae Riley, Archbishop Hoban, Basketball

Alayna Tessena, Highland High School, Volleyball

Male High School Athlete of the Year

Drew Allar, Medina High School, Football

Tommy Bebie, Rocky River High School, Football

Danny Young Jr., Shaker Heights High School, Basketball

Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Adelaide Aquilla, The Ohio State University, Track & Field (Magnificat High School)

Dayna Denner, University of Toledo, Softball (Cuyahoga Heights High School)

Julia Walz, Bowling Green State University, Volleyball (Brooklyn High School)

Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Dustin Crum, Kent State University, Football (Midview High School)

Marreon Jackson, Arizona State University, Basketball (Garfield Heights High School)

Alex Phillip, John Carroll University, Cross Country (St. Vincent - St. Mary High School)

Professional Athlete of the Year

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers, Guard

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, Defensive End

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians, Third Baseman

The winners of these awards will be announced at the annual fundraising ceremony on March 23 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 5:30 p.m.

Hosted by Maria Taylor, the event will feature the live awards ceremony while also celebrating the winners of other awards presented by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, including the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Courage Award, presented to Saint Ignatius High School baseball player Robbie Boyce.

Winners of the Sports Development Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and Best Moment in Cleveland Sports will be announced at the ceremony as well.

To learn more or get tickets to the event, click here.

