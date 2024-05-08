He's Awwesome! WWE's Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin visits News 5 ahead of SummerSlam

CLEVELAND — As News 5's self-proclaimed WWE expert and biggest fan, this is one of my easiest (and favorite) assignments ever.

I had the chance to meet Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin!

He didn't visit WEWS just for me (although I can pretend.) The Parma native and two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion made an appearance on Good Morning Cleveland Wednesday morning to promote WWE's Premium Live Event (PLE), SummerSlam.

Cleveland will host the 'biggest party of the summer' on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Even if you're not a wrestling fan, this is a big deal for the city.

SummerSlam is one of WWE's biggest events - second only to Wrestlemania.

The last time Cleveland hosted SummerSlam was in 1996.

The biggest match on the card then was the 'boiler room brawl' featuring 'The Undertaker' and 'Mankind.' (Both of those wrestlers retired years ago.)

SummerSlam is expected to generate millions of dollars for Cleveland.

Last year's SummerSlam in Detriot generated $8.5 million.

Fans from across the country - and the world - will come to Cleveland to watch WWE's top stars perform.

That brings me back to the current WWE World Tag Team Champion, 'The Miz.'

Hopefully, he and his partner, 'R Truth,' will successfully defend their titles at SummerSlam.

'The Miz' deserves a big win in front of his hometown crowd and in his favorite football team's stadium.

I know I'll be rooting for him (apologies in advance for the section I will be sitting in - I am not quiet.)

If you still need to buy tickets for SummerSlam, they go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 9 at 10 a.m.

It's going to be Awwesome!