Here's when WWE SummerSlam Cleveland tickets go on sale

Ever since it was announced that WWE was bringing its SummerSlam to Cleveland, everyone has been wanting to know when tickets go on sale.

We now have that answer.

The WWE announced on Monday that tickets will go on sale on May 9 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for those here.

This is the first time that SummerSlam will be held in Cleveland since 1996.

Westlake's Logan Paul announced the WWE's decision on the IMPAULSIVE podcast last month.

SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland

