Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Here's when WWE SummerSlam Cleveland tickets go on sale

WWE Sale
AP
In this photo provided by WWE, Over 80,000 attend the first night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, April 1, 2023. It was announced Monday that Endeavor had signed an agreement with WWE to form a new, publicly listed company that will house UFC and WWE under one roof. (WWE via AP)
WWE Sale
Posted at 10:11 AM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 10:11:04-04

Ever since it was announced that WWE was bringing its SummerSlam to Cleveland, everyone has been wanting to know when tickets go on sale.

We now have that answer.

The WWE announced on Monday that tickets will go on sale on May 9 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for those here.

This is the first time that SummerSlam will be held in Cleveland since 1996.

Westlake's Logan Paul announced the WWE's decision on the IMPAULSIVE podcast last month.

SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland

RELATED: SummerSlam 2024 is coming to Cleveland

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through