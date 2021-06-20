How to watch Game 1 of Clippers-Suns in the NBA Western Finals

LOS ANGELES — It will be the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference finals on Sunday.

Here's how to catch all of the action:

Los Angeles downed Utah 131-119 Friday night in a thriller to advance to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history.

The Clippers posted the largest comeback victory by a team in a series-clinching win over the last 25 seasons and became the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 2-0 series deficits in the same postseason. The Western finals start Sunday in Phoenix.

