How to watch Game 1 of Clippers-Suns in the NBA Western Finals

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, left, watches along with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert as his shot goes during the second half in Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, June 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nicolas Batum, Rudy Gobert
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jun 20, 2021
LOS ANGELES — It will be the Los Angeles Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference finals on Sunday.

Here's how to catch all of the action:

  • Watch Game 1 on News 5. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.
  • Viewers can watch the game on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a cable TV provider or livestreaming service login as well.
  • The game can also be streamed via fuboTV.

Los Angeles downed Utah 131-119 Friday night in a thriller to advance to a conference final for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history.

The Clippers posted the largest comeback victory by a team in a series-clinching win over the last 25 seasons and became the first team in NBA history to rally from a pair of 2-0 series deficits in the same postseason. The Western finals start Sunday in Phoenix.

