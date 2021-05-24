How to watch Game 1 of Lakers-Suns 2021 NBA Playoff series

PHOENIX — Akron's own LeBron James has led the Lakers team from the play-in tournament into the 2021 NBA Playoffs to take on the feisty Phoenix Suns in the first round. And you can catch Game 1 on News 5.

James is coming off a clutch, game-winning shot that edged out the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night to send them into the first round of the playoffs.

Even though he's proved himself over the years to be domination in the postseason, the Suns' Chris Paul and Devin Booker won't go down without a fight. The Lakers have the most playoff experience on their roster, but although the Lakers dealt with injuries, the Suns finished second in West and are going into this matchup coming off a remarkable and offensively explosive season.

Can James and Anthony Davis push themselves closer to a second consecutive title win? It all starts Sunday against Phoenix.

Here's how to catch all of the action:

Watch Game 1 right here on News 5. Tip-off is at 3:30 p.m.

Viewers can watch the game on the ABC app and on ABC.com with a cable TV provider or livestreaming service login as well.

The game can also be streamed via fuboTV.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.