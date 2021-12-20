Watch
How to watch Garrett, Chubb and a bunch of guys from the Browns practice squad take on the Raiders

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) plays against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 15:37:10-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders Monday evening after their game was postponed two days due to an outbreak that landed over a dozen Browns players on the COVID-19 list.

The Browns will be without several key players including quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, head coach Kevin Stefanski and more.

The game will air on NFL Network at 5 p.m. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live. The game will air locally on the CBS affiliate.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up during News 5 at 11.

