SportsHow to watch the Browns game

How to watch the Browns-Bears game

Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off of the field after warming up, prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 9:08 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 09:08:05-04

CLEVELAND — The Browns are taking on the Chicago Bears in Cleveland on Sunday for their third game of the season.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on Fox at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

