How to watch the Browns-Bengals game in Cincinnati

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 07, 2021
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are heading down to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

This is the first game for the Browns after releasing Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

