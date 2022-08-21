How to watch the Browns-Eagles preseason game

CLEVELAND — Football is back in Cleveland as the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at First Energy Stadium.

The team is slated to have its second preseason game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can catch the game on News 5, with Browns Countdown starting at noon with Jon Doss.

For those not in Northeast Ohio, the game can be watched on NFL Network.

The NFL Network feed will be blacked out in Northeast Ohio.

How to listen:

Tune in to ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan or 98.5 WNXC at 1 p.m. to hear it on the radio. If you're local, you can also listen live on Browns.com or the Browns mobile app.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be getting the start while the team makes adjustments following Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension.