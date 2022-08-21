Watch Now
SportsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Browns-Eagles preseason game

Pre-game show and game air on News 5
Browns Jaguars Football
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) leaves the field after the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Browns Jaguars Football
Posted at 8:20 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 08:20:32-04

CLEVELAND — Football is back in Cleveland as the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at First Energy Stadium.

The team is slated to have its second preseason game on Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can catch the game on News 5, with Browns Countdown starting at noon with Jon Doss.

For those not in Northeast Ohio, the game can be watched on NFL Network.

The NFL Network feed will be blacked out in Northeast Ohio.

How to listen:

Tune in to ESPN 850 WKNR, 92.3 The Fan or 98.5 WNXC at 1 p.m. to hear it on the radio. If you're local, you can also listen live on Browns.com or the Browns mobile app.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Sunday's preseason Browns game

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be getting the start while the team makes adjustments following Deshaun Watson's 11 game suspension.

'He has just the capability to take us where we need to be': Browns rally around starting QB Jacoby Brissett

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.