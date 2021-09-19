Watch
How to watch the Browns home opener vs the Houston Texans

Matt Starkey
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the Orange and Brown practice at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2021.
Kevin Stefanski speaks to fans FirstEnergy Stadium Browns
Posted at 8:16 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 08:16:00-04

CLEVELAND — The Browns are heading home to Cleveland to play against the Houston Texans.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Browns home opener

