How to watch the Browns take on the Bengals on Monday Night Football

CLEVELAND — A spooky matchup is set to take place at FirstEnergy Stadium for a must-win situation between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals for Monday Night Football.

The Browns are looking to turn around their season after losing four straight games, earning a record of 2-6 overall. The pressure underneath the primetime lights comes with a losing streak at home as well, only being 1-3 when playing in Cleveland.

The Browns come into the game not only banged up with their record but the roster as well. Four players are listed out for Monday night including offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion), tight end David Njoku (ankle), guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion).

As for the Bengals, they look to have their first win in Cleveland since 2019. Led by quarterback Joe Burrow, the 4-3 team is on a two-game win streak after beating the Atlanta Falcons last week. However, they have their own uphill battle as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was ruled out for four to six weeks due to a hip injury.

You can catch the game on News 5, with the Medical Mutual Pregame Show starting at 7 p.m. Jon Doss, Carly Mascitti, Camryn Justice, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura break down everything you need to know before-kick off.

The game will air on News 5 at 8:15 p.m.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

With a 1-1 divisional record, the Battle of Ohio is more important than ever underneath the primetime lights.

Can the Browns turn it around under primetime lights?

