How to watch the Browns take on the Chargers in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in SoFi Stadium for their Week 5 matchup Sunday with both teams boasting a 3-1 record heading into the game.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will look to bounce back from a rough outing against the Minnesota Vikings while the defense looks to continue their hot streak after coming together against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and keeping the momentum going against the Vikings.

Injury will see some starters sidelined from the game while others are returning from injury. Left tackle Jedrick Wills will miss his first game of the season with an ankle injury that he's been dealing with since Week 1, putting Blake Hance or James Hudson III in the mix to start. Linebacker Anthony Walker will make his return to the field after missing three weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss another game with a calf injury with Greedy Williams expected to start in his place.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, alongside his offense weapons in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will put the Browns defense to the test while their star edge rusher Joey Bosa will give the offensive line and Mayfield a tough challenge.

