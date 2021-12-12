How to watch the Browns take on the Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens for their second divisional matchup of the season, this time at home inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

Cleveland enters the game with their playoff hopes on the line, looking to take down a divisional foe and begin their climb back up the AFC North ladder.

Coming off a bye, the Browns expected to be their healthiest in some time, but COVID-19 cases and injury put Cleveland short a a few players, including tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, punter Jamie Gillan, linebacker Anthony Walker and cornerback Greg Newsome II.

Still, the week of rest helped the team return linebacker Jacob Phillips, who has spent the entire season on injured reserve, as well as give quarterback Baker Mayfield some much needed time to get fresh after weeks of playing through multiple injuries.

The Browns and Ravens just met two weeks ago, with Baltimore coming out on top despite an impressive defensive effort from Cleveland. While the Browns were on a bye, the Ravens just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, so both teams enter the game hungry for a win.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.