How to watch the Browns-Vikings game

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during practice on September 30, 2021.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 03, 2021
The Cleveland Browns are heading to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings.

This is Kevin Stefanski's first time returning to Minneapolis after spending 14 years there as an assistant coach.

Kick things off on News 5 at 11 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

