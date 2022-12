How to watch the Browns vs Texans game on Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns hit the road and head south for a battle that has been anticipated for weeks against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut as a Brown after serving his 11-game suspension.

Join the Browns Countdown team Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m on News 5 for pregame coverage. Jon Doss, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry and Hanford Dixon will break down everything you need to know before kick-off.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

