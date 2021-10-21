How to watch the Cleveland Browns play in Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are playing in primetime against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Cleveland will be missing some key players due to injury, including Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and more.

Jarvis Landry will be returning for the first time since being placed on the Injured Reserve list after a week two injury against the Houston Texans.

The game will air on Fox and NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.