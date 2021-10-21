Watch
SportsHow to watch the Browns game

Actions

How to watch the Cleveland Browns play in Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) and middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) celebrate after Clowney sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cardinals Browns Football
Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:18:44-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are playing in primetime against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Cleveland will be missing some key players due to injury, including Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and more.

Jarvis Landry will be returning for the first time since being placed on the Injured Reserve list after a week two injury against the Houston Texans.

The game will air on Fox and NFL Network at 8:20 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the game, catch up with Derek Forrest during News 5 at 11.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.