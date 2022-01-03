How to watch the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what may be Big Ben's last game of the rivalry

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are headed to Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in what might be the final rivalry game for Ben Roethlisberger.

Cleveland might be out of playoff contention, but that doesn't mean that Monday night's game doesn't matter. If the Browns win, they could knock the Steelers out of playoff contention.

The game will air on ESPN at 8:20 p.m. or if you're interested in watching two former players and Snoop Dogg commentate on the game, you can watch the Manningcast on ESPN 2. You can watch online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

This season, fans will also be able to watch games for free online with Yahoo! Sports via ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns mobile app, as long as the viewer is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch the games will be posted on the website and mobile app.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

After the second quarter, head to the News 5 Cleveland Facebook page to watch News 5's Halftime Live with Jon Doss and Camryn Justice.

After the game, catch up during News 5 at 11.

