Indians to be represented at the Olympics as AAA pitcher Anthony Gose makes USA Baseball team

CLEVELAND — The United States Olympic baseball roster has been announced and the Cleveland Indians will be represented on it. It was announced on Friday that Anthony Gose, a left-handed pitcher currently in Cleveland’s minor league system at AAA-Columbus, will be headed to Tokyo.

Gose, 30, has never played in a major league game with the Tribe, but has been in the organization since 2019. He previously spent parts of five seasons in the major leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers, however, at that time he was an outfielder and still has not made his major league debut as a pitcher.

This season, Gose has pitched in 14 games with the Columbus Clippers, earning a record of three wins and one loss while amassing a 5.82 earned run average in 17 innings.

