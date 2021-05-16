Watch
'It's an honor': The Hall of Fame's class of 2020 enshrined

Kathy Willens/AP
A image of Kobe Bryant is projected on a video screen above the stage as Ne-Yo, lower left, sings "Incredible," memorializing members of the basketball community who lost their lives during the past year-and-a-half, at the long-delayed 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kobe Bryant, Ne-Yo
Posted at 8:38 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 08:38:08-04

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Kobe Bryant is in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame now, along with contemporaries Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, headliners of a group of nine who got their delayed and long-awaited enshrinement on Saturday night, more than a year after being announced as the Hall's Class of 2020.

Bryant, Duncan and Garnett were joined in the class by three-time NCAA champion coach Kim Mulkey, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton, 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens and longtime FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann.

