Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly plan to sign Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are reportedly set to reunite in Jacksonville, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Tebow would reportedly play tight end and not quarterback since the team drafted Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence first overall in this year's NFL Draft.

The news comes after it was reported that Tebow worked out for the team as a tight end, USA Today reported.

Tebow and Meyer spent four years together and the University of Florida, where they won a national title in 2006 and 2008. Tebow also won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.

The former quarterback was selected in the first round by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft.

He also played with the New York Jets and then spent time in the preseason with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.