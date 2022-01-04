Jud Logan, U.S. Olympian and national champion head coach at Ashland University, dies at 62

ASHLAND, Ohio — Four-time United States Olympian and Ashland University track and field head coach Jud Logan has died at 62, the university’s athletic department said Monday.

"Jud Logan personified our mission and vision at Ashland University," said Ashland University President Dr. Carlos Campo. "We promise a transformative experience for students, and Jud delivered that every day in his interactions with student-athletes. His legacy at AU is extraordinary. Countless lives were touched for the better due to his unconquerable spirit and love for others."

Logan was in his 17th season as Ashland’s head men’s and women’s track and field coach. During his time as head coach, he won three consecutive NCAA Division II national championships.

His two national 2019 titles came as Logan battled B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Prior to his time in Ashland, Logan was a world-class hammer thrower, having competed on four United States Olympic teams in 1984, 1988, 1992, 2000.

"Jud was one of the best throwers in the world,” said Ernie Clark, former associate head coach and current assistant coach at NCAA Division I San Jose State. “He was one of the best coaches in the world. He leaves the world as one of the best human beings to ever be on the planet. As all of us know, his words, positive vibes, memories, and smiles carry on in all of us. We are all blessed to know him and have him with us in spirit."

Michael Conroy/AP Jud Logan of Ohio celebrates with this son Nathan after finishing third in the finals of the Hammer Throw during the United States Olympics qualifications in Indianapolis, USA on July 19, 1988. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Logan was a graduate of Kent State University and a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School.

The Logan family said an announcement about the celebration of his life will be made at a later date.

