Kent State Men's Basketball seeded No. 13 in NCAA March Madness Tournament, set to play against No. 4 Indiana

The Kent State Golden Flashes Men's Basketball team has been selected as the No. 13 seed in the 2023 NCAA March Madness Tournament and are slated to play against the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers on Friday in Albany, New York.

Historically, Kent State is 1-3 against Indiana, according to KSU's men's basketball record book. The last two games against the Hoosiers were in the NCAA Tournament and the Golden Flashes topped Indiana 77-73 in San Diego, Calif in 2001.

The following year, the two squads saw each other once more in the Elite Eight, where Indiana defeated Kent.

The last time KSU made it to the NCAA Tournament was in 2017, when they were ranked No. 14 and played against University of California Los Angeles. The Golden Flashes lost to the Bruins in the first round.

The Golden Flashes punched their ticket to March Madness on Saturday night after winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament Championship. KSU defeated the Toledo Rockets 93-78.

Their all-time NCAA Tournament record is 4-6.

