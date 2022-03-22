Lakewood announces new athletic director, baseball coach

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Changes are coming to Lakewood's athletic department.

The district announced that former Lakewood High School math teacher and head basketball coach from 2000-04 Robert Slone will be the new athletic director for the district.

Slone is currently the associate principal of Cuyahoga Falls High School.

“I am extremely excited for the opportunity to return to Lakewood as the next athletic director. I am who I am largely due to the time I spent coaching here. I learned how to win here, and that wasn’t always about what the scoreboard showed. We won because we built strong, lasting relationships; we played for each other, the school, and the whole community. I have built so many relationships at Cuyahoga Falls City Schools that will be hard to leave, but I truly feel like I’m coming home!” Slone said.

He will begin his position on Aug. 1.

Assistant baseball coach Grant Graves has been named the new varsity baseball coach.

Graves started coaching for Lakewood in 2017 and is also an assisted coach for the boy's junior varsity soccer team.

Grant graduated from Lakewood in 2011.

