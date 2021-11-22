LeBron James ejected after bloodying Pistons player; melee ensues

DETROIT — LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face, leaving his teammates Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons. But that's not why this game will be remembered.

Footage shows the Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart.

