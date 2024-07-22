LeBron James named Team USA flag bearer for 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be the male flag bearer for Team USA at the Olympics, which will have its opening ceremony Friday evening in Paris, officials announced on Monday. A female flag bearer is expected to be named later this week.

James is the first men's basketball player to be named Team USA's flag bearer. Speed skater Brittany Bowe and curler John Shuster were opening ceremony flag bearers at the 2022 Winter Olympics for Team USA. Baseball player Eddy Alvarez and basketball player Sue Bird carried the flag for Team USA at the opening ceremony for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

James debuted for Team USA at the Olympics in 2004. That team had arguably its most disappointing showing ever, losing three games, including a 19-point loss against Puerto Rico. The team managed to salvage a bronze medal, but it was the first time since professional players were allowed to participate in the Olympics that the U.S. did not claim a gold medal in men's basketball.

James returned to the Olympic roster four years later to join what was known as the "Redeem Team," as the Americans won all eight contests by double figures en route to a gold medal.

Four years later, James repeated as a gold medalist, but the Americans trailed at times in the second half in their gold medal match against Spain.

After participating in three consecutive Summer Olympics, James sat out the 2016 and 2020 Games. The U.S. won gold in both Olympics without him.

The U.S. enters the 2024 men's basketball tournament as the overwhelming favorite to win a fifth straight gold medal. But the star-studded American squad could face a tough challenge from Nikola Jokic's Serbia squad in group play. Canada, France and Germany also have teams full of solid NBA talent that could challenge the U.S. in the knockout round.