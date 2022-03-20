LeBron James passes Karl Malone, takes No. 2 spot on NBA all-time scoring list

WASHINGTON — NBA superstar and Akron's own LeBron James hit a major career milestone Saturday, surpassing Karl Malone and taking the No. 2 spot on the league's all-time scoring list.

James entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Washington Wizards just 19 points behind Malone's 36,928 career points, and before half had accomplished the feat of taking the No. 2 spot. A three-point shot tied Malone's total and a layup officially put him ahead.

Now in the No. 2 spot, James trails only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the lead on the all-time scoring list. Abdul-Jabbar has a total of 38,387 points.

With James not appearing to slow down his game even at 37 years old in Year 19, he seems likely to pass Abdul-Jabbar for the lead next season.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.